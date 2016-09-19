Speciial school in Spilsby welcomes academy status

An ‘outstanding’ special school in Spilsby is celebrating after converting to an academy.

When pupils returned to The Lady Jane Franklin School after the summer break it had a new name, the Woodlands Academy, having become part of The Multi Academy Trust – C.I.T Academies.

The Ofsted rated ‘outstanding’ academy in Partney Road is a special school for pupils aged 11 to 16, with SEMH (Social, Emotional and Mental Health needs). It runs a creative and bespoke curriculum tailored to meet the academic and social needs of their students.

Headteacher Chris Armond said: “These are exciting times for us. Linking with other special schools in the county was too good an opportunity to miss.

“The staff and students have worked very hard to develop an outstanding reputation. The freedoms presented by academisation, will allow us to build on these successes.

“I would like to thank all the parents and carers who have supported us so positively over the years and helped us reach this milestone. Joining C.I.T. will provide further support to the hard work my staff are doing to maintain and improve the standards of education for all pupils at The Woodlands Academy.”

Woodlands increases the number of schools within C.I.T trust to eight. Others include Grantham Additional Needs Fellowship (Ambergate Sports College and Sandon School), The Spalding Special Schools Fellowship (The Priory School and The Garth School), The LEARN Teaching School Alliance and The John Fielding Special School in Boston.

C.I.T are also official sponsors of Isaac Newton Primary School in Grantham.

Peter Bell, C.I.T chief executive, said: “The team at C.I.T and I are delighted to be working with Chris and his staff.

“They will bring invaluable educational skills to the Trust and C.I.T will provide high levels of challenge and support, as well as opportunities to access resources to support them to continue providing the highest levels of education.”