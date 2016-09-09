SOS plea after East Coast Juniors premises in Burgh le Marsh ransacked

An SOS plea has been sent out to the community for its help after premises used by junior football teams in Burgh le Marsh were ransacked.

The images show the extent of mindless vandalism to the East Coast Juniors building on the sports field, which was target ted on Wednesday night.

Vandalism at East Coast Juniors. ANL-160909-095706001

A number of items were also stolen from the premises.

Volunteers have made a start on clearing up the mess but they calling on anyone who can give a few hours to go along.

A spokesman said: “Urgent help needed for local children. There are a group of people that give up there spare time to help with the youngsters of Skegness.

“East Coast Football teams are asking for anyone’s help no matter how small.

Vandalism at East Coast Juniors. ANL-160909-095719001

“Some people broke into the premises and totally trashed the place and took lots of items. This is just disgraceful how people can do this. All it does is upsets people and spoils the fun that the local children have.

“If anyone could kindly donate anything to help to repair all the damaged caused we would be extremely great full so that we can carry in coaching the youngsters of our community, but more importantly so that they can have fun.”

The incident has shocked the community. Linda Stone said on Facebook: “This is disgusting behaviour. Such a shame poor kids, and the mess looks to me like other kids have done this. Why don’t they join in instead of showing their envy by ruining things?”

East Coast Juniors Football Club is one of the largest junior football clubs in the Lincolnshire area. Established back in 1994 with just one team, the club has gone from strength to strength and now has 17 teams playing competitive football across Lincolnshire.

Vandalism at East Coast Juniors. ANL-160909-095733001

Since the incident, volunteers have pat tested the electrical appliances and have managed to get a donation of an alarm system from 7 Core Electrical and a cctv system from Coast and County Electrical to deter this from happening again.

If anyone can help, volunteers are meeting today (Friday) in the sports field, but the time has yet to be confirmed.

Vandalism at East Coast Juniors. ANL-160909-095748001