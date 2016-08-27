Skegness teenagers aiming to collect £1k for museum struck by lightning and burgled

A group of teenagers in Skegness are aiming to collect £1,000 to ‘raise the roof’ of a museum which has recently been struck by lightning and burgled.

The Skegness National Citizenship Scheme (NCS) has launched a JustGiving page after being shocked by the bad luck the local attraction has had recently.

On their page they say: “The Village (formerly the Church Farm Museum) has been a historic sector of Skegness for many years and is truly inspiring as it is a local attraction relying heavily on donations.

“Recently there has been a burglary and the roof has been struck by lightning and the costs of purchasing a new roof are very high.

“The Skegness NCS group are aiming to raise as much money as possible for the new roof.”

Member Cameron Foster, 16, said: “We’ve all been to the museum on school trips and it’s such an integral part of the history of Skegness we think it’s important to keep it going.

”We decided to raise money to help as part of the community work we do with the scheme.”

The group was at the museum on Friday raising funds for the repairs and supporting the Ryan Smith Foundation with a coffee and cakes stall.

In spite of the rain they managed to raise more than £100 - and were out again this week boosting their appeal.

On Monday they were packing bags at Tesco and yesterday they were outside the Hildreds Centre with a chocolate tombola.

Fundraising continues on Friday with a coffee morning at Skegness Youth Centre.

Kellie North, assistant manager of the Village Church Farm, said; “We are delighted to have such a young group offering to help raise the money we need.

“Since the lightning damage and the burglary the community has been very supportive with donations and fundraising and visitor numbers have been good, which has helped.

“The museum has been able to stay open after the damage but the area where the parlour ceiling fell in has been roped off but can be seen.

“We’ve had someone down to look and are expecting the repair work to cost at least £1,000, so we are grateful for all the help we get and we need those funds to keep coming in.“

To make a donation to the Skegness National Citizen Scheme Raise The Roof at the Village Church Farm appeal, visit their JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com