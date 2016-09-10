Skegness teenager wears Brave Shaver T-shirt with pride

A 16-year-old Skegness boy was prepared to lay bare the scars from his own operations in memory of a special friend who died of cancer.

Dominic Forman wears his I’m a Brave Shaver T-shirt with pride having raised more than £1,000 for Macmillian Cancer Support during a family fun day at the Welcome Inn.

There to support him were Mandy and David Jones – the parents of Lucy Jones, who he befriended while a patient in the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham before she died of a brain tumour three years ago and his Uncle Dave, who is recovering after leukaemia.

Local hairdresser Tiffany Blackett did the shave and had been told beforehand about Dominic’s scars from his own operations for cerebral palsy and hydrocephalus. He said “I wanted to do this for Lucy and Dave, I am proud of my scars and just want to help defeat cancer and help those that already have it”

Mum Rachael said: “I felt so very, very proud of my son and overwhelmed at the sight of his scars. It brought back a lot of memories of all he has been through.”