Skegness RNLI issues warning after five die at Camber Sands

Skegness RNLI has joined others lifeboat crews across the country in urging the public to respect the water following the death of five swimmers at Camber Sands yesterday.

With the heatwave due to return for the weekend, Skegness RNLI has shared a poster on social media, promoting the #RespectTheWater campaign.

A poster warning swimmers not to panic if they get caught in a rip has been shared by Skegness RNLI. ANL-160825-153121001

A spokesman said: “You will, no doubt, have read or listened to the news today and heard the terrible and tragic news of five deaths at Camber Sands yesterday.

“We would like to send our thoughts to all those affected by such a terrible series of events - both loved ones of the victims and those who helped in the operation as a whole.

“Being on a rescue with such an outcome is a difficult and upsetting experience.

“The RNLI has been running a #RespecttheWater campaign all summer and has re-issued advice for anyone going to enjoy the waters around our little island.

“If you manage to do one thing to day, please share this with your friends, and please stay as safe as possible.”

The warning comes days after Skegness RNLI lifeguards alongside East Midlands Ambulance Service, RNLI Skegness and local HM Coastguard teams treated a casualty for suspected spinal injuries following an incident on the sea defences.

The casualty was airlifted to hospital by the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.

On Sunday, July 31, lifeguards rescued four people 800m north of their swim zone in Central Beach after the casualties got into difficulty.

This was shortly followed by numerous missing children who were reunited with their parents, all within the first three hours of patrols.