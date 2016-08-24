Skegness police offering crime prevention advice today

Police will be outside the Hildreds Centre in Skegness today offering crime prevention advice.

As will as giving advice, the Skegness Neighbourhood Policing Team will be micro chipping push bikes and mobility scooters.

Bikes are charged at �£6 each and Mobility Scooters at �£6.50.

Crime prevention packs will also be available and registration to the Lincs Alert Messaging service.

The team will be there from 10am to 2pm