Remembering Mum with charity effort

A Skegness woman has raised more than £2,000 for medical equipment, inspired by her late mother’s efforts for the same cause 30 years ago.

Louise Gregory, 44, recently held a fundraiser at Burgh le Marsh Village Hall to mark the 30th anniversary of the death of her mother, Margaret Jackson.

Margaret was just 36 when she died following a battle with cancer. Only a few weeks before her death, she held a garden fete and coffee morning at her home in Burgh le Marsh.

It raised more than £3,000 to buy syringe drivers, a medical device used to help control pain, sickness, agitation or fits, for use in the community.

Louise’s event at the village hall was for the same cause. It featured a raffle, tombola, games, face painting and more.

In all, the event brought in about £1,300, and when this is combined with money raised before the day, the fundraising total comes to £2,400 – enough for two syringe drivers at £1,100 each and associated equipment.

Louise thanked all those who supported the fundraiser. She described the day as “emotional”, and said the sum raised was “amazing”.

“I didn’t expect to get £1,100 to buy one,” she said.