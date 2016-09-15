PREMIER INN UPDATE: ‘We’ll fight on’ say Skegness Save Our Foreshore group

Skegness Save Our Foreshore group will today reaffirm its opposition to a Premier Inn being built on a field used for events and car parking.

Russell Sparkes, of SOF, will speak for three minutes ahead of the development being discussed by East Lindsey District Council’s planning committee.

He told the Standard this morning; “We will be reaffirming the SOF Group’s opposition to the development of Pier Field for commercial purposes and reaffirming our intentions of using all legal formats to ensure that the fight continues.”

