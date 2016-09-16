Premier Inn developers ‘delighted’ but Mayor says hotel will look ‘like hospital’

The design of the controversial new Premier Inn in Skegness is such that it will “look like a hospital”.

This warning was sounded by Coun Dick Edginton, the only Skegness-based member of East Lindsey planning committee which - in line with a recommendation from planning supremo Chris Panton - rubber-stamped the controversial project at a meeting on Thursday.

Artist's impression of the proposed Premier Inn in Skegness. ANL-160916-093051001

“It’s hardly the Taj Mahal,” said Coun Edginton who has lived in the resort since 1951 when he was three.

However, he was still among the eight committee members who voted in favour of the project which, it is claimed, will create 76 jobs and widen the appeal of the town to holidaymakers, thus boosting the seaside economy

The only committee member who voted against the application was Louth-based Coun Jill Makinson-Sanders who expressed dismay at “the lack of flair” in the design.

“It shows a total lack of ambition,”she declared. “It’s an insult! Shouldn’t the fourth most popular seaside town in England be aspiring for something imaginative than this anodyne, common-or-garden block of nothing?”

Coun Makinson-Sanders went on to liken the proposed KFC restaurant to a “shed” and she compared the landscaping of the foreshore at Skegness unfavourably with the one at Cleethorpes (where a new Premier opened a couple of years ago).

Her outspoken comments prompted Mr Panton to respond that, in conjunction with the architects, the district council had secured some improvements to the design.

“It may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but it’s contemporary,”he said.

Although, at 18-metres high, it will be far taller than other foreshore properties, the hope is that shadowing will not have too detrimental an impact on other parts of North Parade.

Representing the applicants, Helen Binns insisted that the hotel was of “good design” and would make use of high-quality materials.

“The development will have substantial regeneration benefits,” she claimed.

Prior to the debate, the committee heard objections from county councillor Chris Pain and hotelier Russell Sparkes who lamented the loss of open space and gardens. “Why sell off the heritage of the town?” demanded the latter.

Noting that the town council supported the scheme, Coun Tom Ashton observed that development in Skegness had already resulted in much of its Edwardian heritage being lost.

A report submitted to the committee revealed that message of support for the development had been forthcoming from Butlins, the Embassy Theatre and Magna Vitae, the company that provides leisure activities for Skegness and the rest of East Lindsey.

A note from Magna Vitae said: “We are very excited at the prospect of a major national hotel chain coming to Skegness and wholeheartedly support the application.”

After the debate, Mr Sparkes said the decision would face a legal challenge which would be expensive for the council.

Richard Morton, director of KCS Developments said “We are delighted with the committee’s decision to approve the application. The development will deliver a boost to the local economy by generating additional spending and creating new jobs. We look forward to starting work on site as soon as possible.”