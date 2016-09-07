Popular staff member at Skegness school retires

Pupils starting back at a Skegness school this week will be missing a popular member of staff who has retired after 28 years.

Hilary Foxton joined the Richmond School as a member of the Parents and Friends Association.

During her career she had many voluntary roles before accepting a position working within the Foundation and Key Stage One departments of the school.

Mrs Foxton could often be found baking cakes and biscuits for school events and was always happy to help.

Educated locally at The Lumley School and Skegness Grammar School, she has three daughters – Joanne, Rebecca and Alison.

She is extremely family orientated and is happiest spending quality time with her husband, Bryan, daughters, grandchildren and extended family.

A spokesman for the school said: “Mrs Foxton had an affinity with those children who need a little extra help and, over the years, she has been there for them.

“The Richmond School would like to thank her for all her hard work and her caring and understanding nature, towards the children in her care. We will miss seeing her smile each day.”