Police recruiting cadets in Skegness and Louth

Lincolnshire Police are appealing to teenagers to make a positive contribution to the community by becoming a cadet.

Recruitment in Skegness and Louth is now open for young people aged between 14 and 17.

The cadets is a uniformed service open to teenagers from all backgrounds. They learn about the police service and gain valuable skills and experience.

Among the many benefits to being part of the police cadets are:

- make new friends

- help to reduce crime

- help to make a difference in your community

- develop a knowledge and understanding of the Police Force

- gain and develop valuable skills

- gain a sense of social responsibility

Cadet Liaison Officer Gillian Fleet said: “We are looking forward to welcoming lots of new cadets in Skegness and Louth over the coming months. Cadets is an excellent opportunity to gain a real insight into the work of the Police, but also meet lots of new friends and gain valuable experience. Recruitment for Cadets only opens in March and September each year, depending on vacancies within each Corps, so don’t delay, apply now!”

To find out more and to apply, visit the Cadet pages here. The closing date for applications is September 30.