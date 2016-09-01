Police in Skegness recruiting cadets

Are you looking for a career in with the police.

Lincolnshire Police are now recruiting cadets in Skegness.

Recruits must be aged 14 by December 31. They must live or attend school within the Lincolnshire Police boundary and be available to attend the interviews for your chosen corps. Also they must be able to commit to attending the corps on Wednesday evenings and be able to volunteer for additional duties at weekends and school holidays.

Closing date is September 30. For more information email policecadets@lincs.pnn.police.uk To register for an application pack click here