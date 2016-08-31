Plea to Ingoldmells visitors: Clean up your mess!

A plea has been made for visitors to clean up their mess after the latest round of complaints about rubbish on the beach in Ingoldmells.

Last week Ian Mann, who is a member of a group of volunteers who hold regular beach cleans, took to social media to urge visitors: “Enjoy your time on the beach but, hey, how hard is it to leave it litter free for the next person to enjoy.

Overflowing bins in Ingoldmells. ANL-160831-150436001

“Thought people loved coming to this resort, so why treat it this way?”

But it seems the message is not getting out to the offenders.

Katie George said: “We walked from Ba Rumba to Butlins on Monday at around 10.30am and the rubbish that was piled everywhere was absolutely disgusting. People should take their rubbish home. I also think the council and retailers have to take some responsibility. They both know the sheer amount of visitors we have each year and should employ extra refuse collectors and provide more bins. Even in low season the bins tend to be overflowing.”

Others agree people should take their rubbish home. Sarah Linnley said: “Last week we spent two full days on beach and we took a bag. We put rubbish in as we went along. Not a hard task.”

Volunteers at a beach clean in Ingoldmells. ANL-160831-150558001

Amanda Jane said: “I’m on holiday and carry my rubbish with me until I find a bin . I think my kids deserve a clean place to play on the beach. On Monday there were dirty nappies wet wipes empty cartons of juice. It’s disgusting.”

In the past the litter problem has been blamed on a stretch of beach between The View and The Beachcomber, which is part privately-owned and part the responsibility of East Lindsey District Council.

Mr Mann said the litter problem has been piling up all summer. He said: “It’s been quite bad all season. Not just on the private beach. Even ELDC beaches have had some issues.

“I’ve picked up glass. nappies and other stuff when out walking my dog.

“There are a lot of other holidaymakers complaining who come to the resort not expecting beaches to be full of rubbish and dog foul.

”The council need bigger bins as these overflow and the wind blows it up onto the beach.”

A spokesman for ELDC said: “We have discussed the issue raised in terms of cleanliness with the owner of the privately operated beach who has given a commitment to increase the frequency of the cleaning. Since that discussion, no further complaints have been received by the council.”