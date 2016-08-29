PICTURE GALLERY: Crowds head to East Kirkby for Props and Pistons event

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Crowds have landed at the Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Centre in East Kirkby today (Monday) for the bank holiday Props and Pistons event.

The fifth annual event saw many exotic cars ranging from Lamborghini’s to Bentley’s to Aston Martin’s. Cars and aircraft worth millions of pounds on show for the public.

Props and Pistons event at Lincs Aviation Centre. Lancaster taxi run. EMN-160829-160302001

It was set to include a variety of displays including the Lancaster Just Jane, Spitfires and Hurricanes.

Photographer David Dawson went along to get some pictures.

