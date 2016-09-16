New memorial in Skegness is tribute to fallen heroes

A dedication service has been held for a new peace memorial in Skegness.

Members of the town’s Royal British Legion were joined by other civic guests in the Compass Gardens on Tuesday evening.

Dedication service for the Royal British Legion memorial in Skegness. Photo: Barry Robinson ANL-160916-161401001

The Legion launched a fundraising campaign for a new memorial to honour the town’s fallen heroes in February last year campaign.

It features the words ‘We will remember them’ and offers a place for reflection.

Legion chaplain the Rev Christine Anderson conducted the dedication.

Mayor of Skegness Coun Dick Edginton, who was there representing Skegness Town Council, said: “It’s important we commemorate those who gave their lives for freedom and justice.

“People have made sacrifices for things we take for granted that we might not have otherwise have had.

“It’s easy in times of peace to lose this message.”