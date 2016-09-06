Mercedes sports car and Louis Vuitton bag stolen in Skegness

A car was stolen during a burglary in Skegness during the early hours of this morning.

Offenders gained entry to a property in Harrow Road and stole a Louis Vuitton classic monogram brown handbag and the keys to a red Mercedes CLA 200 sport, registration FX16 UGP.

The keys were then used to drive the vehicle away.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 57 of 6th September.