Meet the new head of Skegness Academy

The new headteacher of Skegness Academy wants students not only to be proud of their achievements but also the town they live in.

Hull-born Jo Edwards says she knows what it’s like not to get positive reaction when you say where you come from and she wants to change all that.

Three days into her first term she told the Standard: “I’ve only been here a short time but I can already see what a great place this is to grow up, with its beaches and nature reserve.I want students to leave school not only proud of their academic achievements but also of where they live.”

Mrs Edwards replaces Mr Ben Pearce, who has been acting headteacher since October last year and now takes up the role of deputy headteacher.

In the week the Government announced its plans to lift the ban on new grammar schools, she says her commitment to the academy system is as strong as ever.

She said: “A child should go to a school that suits them. We have some incredibly talented young people achieving brilliant results in the school who may not have been at their best on 11+ day.

“If students are struggling with something we want them to take on the attitude that ‘I can’t...YET’. It’s our job to give them the tools so they CAN do it. They are the citizens of the future. Academic success is important but they also need team building and life skills.”

Skegness Academy is a member of the Greenwood Academies Trust,

A teacher for 32 years, working in both secondary and primary schools, Mrs Edwards became a headteacher for the first time at the age of 30 in West Yorkshire. She has spent the past four years as an education advisor for the School Partnership Trust.

She said: “The staff have done a tremendous job while the headteacher post was being filled. The task now is to develop a stakeholder voice of students, staff and the community so we can continue to raise standards.”