Man rescued from pond in Burgh le Marsh

Fire and Rescue news.

Fire and Rescue news.

0
Have your say

A man who fell into a pond in Burgh le Marsh was given oxygen by firefiighters after they used a ladder to rescue him.

Skegness crew was alerted at 11pm when the man fell into a pond and couldn’t get out.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue tweeted: “@SkegnessFire used a ladder to rescue a male who had fallen in a pond in Burgh Le Marsh & was unable to get out. Also administered o2.did”

Back to the top of the page