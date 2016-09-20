Man dies after motorcycle crash on A158 at Hagworthingham

A man has died in hospital following a motorcycle crash on the A158 at Hagworthingham last week.

The 66 year-old man from Chesterfield, was flown to Hull Royal Infirmary on Monday September 12, but has since died of his injuries.

His Suzuki motorbike was involved in a collision with an Isuzu pick-up at 12.30pm that day. The driver of the Isuzu was not injured.

Sgt Chris Dennett, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said:”I would appeal for any witnesses who saw the collision or were in the vicinity to contact me.

“I am particularly keen to speak to a small group of motorcyclists who witnesses tell me where also riding in the area.

“I would impress the motorcyclists are simply thought to have witnessed the collision and are not involved in it.”

The victim was riding his silver Suzuki 1200cc motorbike on the A158 at Hagworthingham towards Skegness.

Anyone with information is asked to call in on the Witness Collision Line 01522 558855.