Man caught on camera having poo in bag in Skegness

An uncle out with his five-year-old nephew has spoken of his disgust at seeing a man having a poo in a carrier bag on a main road into Skegnes.

Jordan James posted this image on social media after walking past the man in Burgh Road about 7pm last night. He said: “What I have just seen is completely disgusting....

“I had my little nephew with me. What is this world coming to? There was a petrol station over the road with toilets in.”

The image was shared by more than 100 people with many agreeing it wasn’t something people wanted to see and others saying it was probably someone who got caught short.

Andrea Cooksey Timmins said: “No, it’s a poor man who cant make it to the loo.”

Tracyanne Faulkner also walked past the man. She said: “I saw all the rips in his jeans. Thankfully, I didn’t see him doing that. I’d have been sick. He was behind me all the way up Burgh Road.”

Mr Jordan said he believed the man might have been homeless. He said:”I do think there should be something done. This is something that the people of Skegness do not want to see.

“More should be done to help these homeless people.

“The reason I posted it was not the fact of being horrible, it’s more of the fact to warn people if travelling in that direction and to give people an idea of what sort of things go on around Skegness.”

A spokesman for Lincolnshire police said it could be a public order offence or one of outraging public decency. The spokesman said: “It was phoned in but didn’t meet the criteria of a blue light attendance and the man was no longer in the area when officers checked.”