Looking back at holidays in Skegness

Part of Skegness’ rich heritage as a tourist destination is celebrated in a series of ‘posters’ showing the history of holiday habits in the UK.

Holiday accommodation business Oliver’s Travels have created 15 designs inspired by vintage railway posters spanning two centuries of Great British getaways.

They run from the spa breaks of the early 18th century to the staycations of the last decade.

Among them is the founding of Butlin’s, in Skegness, in the 1930s.

A spokesman for the London-based Oliver’s Travels said: “We thought it would be interesting to look back at the history of the Great British Holiday and see how times have changed since travel first become an option for the Great British public.

“Where we were once happy to enjoy donkeys at the seaside and glamorous grannies competitions, the development of the online world has set our sights on pristine beaches and exotic city breaks in every corner of the globe.

“What better way to look at holiday times gone by than in the form of the vintage railway posters that were used to promote UK destinations so well and continue to be a popular format for people to decorate their homes and enjoy the nostalgia of their favourite destinations?”

You can find all 15 of the ‘posters’ at Oliver’s Travels blog at www.oliverstravels.com/blog/the-great-british-holiday