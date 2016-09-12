Lincolnshire couple charged with murder of Wayne Baxter to go on trial

A Lincolnshire couple charged with the murder of Wainfleet man Wayne Baxter will go on trial next March.

Sean Booth, 25, and Sarah Booth, 37, both of Croft Bank, Croft, are alleged to have murdered Mr Baxter on 2 March, this year.

The pair were due to stand trial at Lincoln Crown Court today (Mon) but the case could not go ahead for legal reasons.

It will now be listed for trial at Lincoln Crown Court on 6 March and is expected to last three weeks.

The couple are accused of attacking Mr Baxter, who it is alleged suffered multiple stab wounds, at their home in Croft.

Both defendants today spoke only to confirm their names when they appeared at Lincoln Crown Court by video link.

Mr Baxter, 44, was found at an address in Croft Bank, Croft, on 2 March. He had suffered stab injuries and was pronounced dead at hospital a short time later despite the repeated efforts of paramedics to save him.

Following Mr Baxter’s death Lincolnshire Police issued an appeal for witnesses to an altercation at a wake in the Woolpack pub, Wainfleet.

There was no application for bail and Judge Michael Heath adjourned the case for trial next March.

Both defendants were remanded in custody.