Lincolnshire actor Jim Broadbent to play major role in ‘Game of Thrones’

Lincolnshire actor Jim Broadbent is set to play a significant role in the upcoming seventh series of hit TV show ‘Game of Thrones’, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The veteran Oscar-winning actor, 67, who lives near Market Rasen, will appear on our television screens when the penultimate series is aired next summer - although no further details of his role have been confirmed at this stage.

Game of Thrones has become an international sensation since it first appeared on our television screens five years ago, based on a series of best-selling fantasy novels written by George R. R. Martin.

Last month it was confirmed by the show’s producers, HBO, that the show will come to an end after its eighth series.

