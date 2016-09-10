Land and air assault to hit hare coursers - as police call in drones

The full scale of arsenal at the disposal of police taking on hare coursing gangs preying on farmland has been displayed in the area.

Police involved in Operation Galileo, a countywide effort to disrupt and arrest gangs who use dogs to hunt hares and other wild animals in Lincolnshire, will now have the use of drones to track down people involved in a practice made illegal by the 2004 Hunting Act.

Operation Galileo continues and I remain determined that we use all legislative powers available to us to deal with the scourge of hare coursing. Chief Inspector Jim Tyner

Use of the unmanned flying aircraft has come about as a result of Lincolnshire Police joining forces with Cambridgeshire, Norfolk and Northamptonshire forces to tackle hare coursing.

Chief Inspector Jim Tyner, force lead on rural crime for Lincolnshire Police, said: “All of our local policing resources are being deployed for Operation Galileo and we are exploring the operational opportunities surrounding the use of drones.

“There will also be increased cross-border working with neighbouring forces like Cambridgeshire and Norfolk Constabularies, in addition to the existing regional collaboration with other East Midlands forces like Northamptonshire who demonstrated their new drone capability.”

Another weapon taken up by the police after talks with farmers is the seizure of dogs regularly used by hare coursers, including greyhounds, whippets and lurchers.

“This season we’re focusing on seizing dogs because the farmers we’ve spoken to have said that it’s the biggest deterrent to hare coursing.”