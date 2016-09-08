Hotelier ‘braves the shave’ for charity

A Skegness hotel owner was feeling a nip in the air after having his head shaved for charity – but he still had a smile on his face.

Russell Sparkes has raised more that £700 for Macmillan’s Brave the Shave appeal and says the money is still coming in.

Russell Sparkes before Brave the Shave. ANL-160509-152935001

Mr Sparkes went public with the event by losing his layered locks during the Saturday night entertainment at the Grosvenor House Hotel.

His grand-daughter, Jessica Knight, shaved his head with the whole thing compered by Kenny Sinclair.

He said: “I wanted to raise money for Macmillan because many members of my immediate family have battled with cancer, including my father Bob Sparkes, my nan ‘Cissie’ Sparkes, my beloved aunt and uncle Don and Anne Whiltshire, my godfather John Reynolds and numerous other senior relatives.

“Macmillan do a fabulous job and we all need to support them.

“I’ve had the same haircut for five years so it felt a bit chilly afterwards but it’s all for a good cause.”

Staff at the hotel said they were very proud of his achievement and other members of his family were too.

Mum Kathleen said: “My son now looks like a convict but as it’s for a good cause...well done boy.”

Fundraising continues on September 30 with an all-day coffee morning with homemade cakes at the hotel.

The event starts at 9am and all proceeeds with go to Macmillan.