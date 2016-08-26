Have you seen stolen bike in Skegness?

This Carerra bicycle was stolen in Skegness. ANL-160826-113220001

Police are appealing for witnesses after a bicycle was stolen from the back garden of a property in Skegness.

The incident took place overnight between August 10 and 11 in George Avenue and the make of the bicycle Is Carerra.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call PC Dan Healey on 101, quoting incident number 64 of 11th August.

