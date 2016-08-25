GSCE RESULTS: Exam gold for Olympian at Skegness Grammar School

It’s been a summer to remember for Team GB’s Tom Jarvis – and his GCSE results have been the icing on the cake.

Table tennis ace Tom said he made his education a priority even while preparing for the Olympics and his return from Rio was rewarded with an amazing seven A*s and two As.

Headmaster at Skegness Grammar School Simon Sprague with Peter Blevins, who has been awarded an Arkwright Scholarship. ANL-160825-121158001

He said: “Naturally, going to the Olympics was a big thing but I made school a priority. I don’t think I could have done any better.”

The Skegness Standard sports champion is now preparing to move to Sweden in September to take up table tennis professionally. He said: “I’m planning to do my A-Levels with the Grammar School online but for now I’m taking a couple of days off to celebrate and then it’s back to work.”

Peter Blevins is also engineering a bright future after being awarded an Arkwright Scholarship, with a sponsor and bursary to help him through A-Levels.

The 16-year-old from Friskey, who’s latest engineering project has been designing a toilet block on his parent’s farm, was one of just 400 students out of 1,600 in the country to have undergone a gruelling selection process to get the scholarship.

Dilys Lloyd and Sophie Bates celebrating their GCSE results at Skegness Grammar School. ANL-160825-121118001

Peter got six As and four Bs at GCSE and plans to go on and do A-Levels in mathematics, further mathematics, physics and technology, but not before taking a few days off to go to the Bingley Music Festival. He said: “It’s been hard and I’m really looking forward to celebrating at the festival.”

Overall there were some very impressive results, with over 90 percent of students securing at least five A* to C grades, including maths and English, with many achieving the very top grades.

Alex Massey, who achieved 5A* and 4A grades, said: “I just didn’t expect grades so high. I was so excited and nervous at the same time but I’m truly delighted with what I have achieved. I’m going to come back to SGS to study history, RE and economics. I then hope to go to university so that I can work in business or economics.”

Simon Sprague, headmaster at Skegness Grammar School, said: “I am always inspired by the academic talents of our students, and this year is no exception.

“Our students are quite literally celebrating hundreds of As and A*s. It is easy to forget that behind each and every one of these impressive results is a story. Staff have supported students relentlessly, our young people have worked tirelessly in the classroom and during revision sessions and they have all had the unwavering guidance and help of their parents and guardians.

“That is why, while the exam results for the whole school are very pleasing, we should never forget that these results will have a real impact on helping students to achieve their goals and dreams.”