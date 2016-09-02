Grassland fire at North Parade, Skegness

Fire and Rescue news.

Firefighters were needed to put out a patch of grassland which had caught fire in Skegness last night (Thursday).

According to the fire service, a crew from Skegness were needed just before 7pm to attend North Parade where about six square metres of grassland was found to be alight.

The fire burned itself out and firefighters monitored the situation.

