Grandad banned after driving over limit in Skegness for third time

A 55-year-old grandfather from Wainfleet St Mary has been banned from driving after appearing in court to answer his third offence of driving with excess alcohol.

Raymond Hind, of The Limes, but previously of David Drive in Skegness, admitted the latest offence when he appeared at Skegness Magistrates’ Court.

The court was told Hind had previous similar convictions in 1999 and 2004.

Magistrates heard that police followed him after they saw him leaving a pub in his Vauxhall Zafira at Burgh le Marsh.

Officers stopped him on Wainfleet Road, where he gave a positive breath test.

He was arrested and gave a reading of 67 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35.

Hind told the court on the day of the offence he had been at his granddaughter’s birthday party before being stopped by police.

He said he had drunk two beers and had then called in at a pub on his way home.

Hind was disqualified from driving for 20 months but was offered the drink drivers’ rehabilitation course.

The course would reduce the period of the ban by 20 weeks.

As well as the ban, he was also ordered to pay a total of £235 in fines and costs.