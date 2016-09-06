Good sports brave the rain at fun day in Skegness

A voluntary group braved the rain at the weekend to provide some fun for visitors and families in Skegness.

The Live and Learn group held an Olympic Sports Family Fun Day in Tower Gardens on Saturday, Organiser Maggie Gray said: “It was fun until it rained but those who joined in thought it was great.” The group are back in Tower gardens at the weekend when they hold a Fancy Dress Fun Day from 10am to 4pm. Then the following Sunday. September 18, they are organising a craft day, again in Tower Gardens, from 10am to 4pm. To book a stall or car boot pitch email Maggie at maggie.gray63@gmail.com Photo: Barry Robinson