‘Give our town a chance - scrap parking!’

Residents and business owners in Spilsby are once again calling for car park charges in the town to be scrapped following the announcement of a new review into them.

East Lindsey District Council in March promised to review the arrangements at all 55 car parks it operates, just before charges were lifted from the Boston Road car park.

Charges were introduced three years ago and motorists still have to pay in the Market Place and Post Office Lane.

However, ‘horrendous’ parking problems were highlighted a year ago by former Mayor, Coun Peter Grant.

Charges in Spilsby start at 50p for half an hour to £3 for four hours.

The review has been welcomed by the current Mayor, Coun Gill Rymer, who said: “I want to encourage people to come to the town. But shops and cafés need help to make it worthwhile for them to open. We need free parking. People only come here for an hour or two to shop – East Lindsey will never make a fortune out of us.”

Butcher Simon Johnson, who has a business in the Market Place, agrees there should be free parking but for part of the day.

He said: “People don’t like to pay and it certainly puts people off coming. But if charges are completely removed the risk is car parks will be filled with business people and there will be nowhere for visitors.”

Motorist Ashley Evison, who was parked in the Market Place on Monday evening, also welcomed the review. She said: “I go to Skegness and have to pay £7 a day to park. Then I come here and have to pay again. It’s too much.”