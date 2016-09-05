Gift day hopes to raise the roof in Burgh-le-Marsh church

A church in Burgh-le-Marsh is opening its doors this weekend to launch its annual gift day appeal ahead of a £300,000 project to repair its nave roof and tower.
Residents have been delivered an envelope for a donation towards the running of St Peter and St Paul Church, which also needs £3,652.77 to cover its annual insurance premium.
Father Terry Steele is inviting people who do not a lot about the church to go on a tour on gift day, which is Saturday. In an invitation sent to parishioners, he outlined the challenges the church faces and said: “Next year we are hoping that work will start on the nave roof and tower costing somewhere in the region £300,000.
“Part of the roof will have been exposed to see the extent of the damage caused by death watch beetle and dry rot.
”A lot of people do not know a lot about our church and so we are inviting them to have a conducted tour at 10.30am or 2pm.
“This is free and refreshments will be served.”
Father Terry said as well as being a well-attended place of worship, with many baptisms, weddings and funerals. the church attracts a lot of visitors from all over the world who also visit the town. He said: “The comments in the visitors books are very favourable, and also about the community.”
Last year’s gift day raised £1,638.27. Parishioners unable to visit the church on gift day can drop off envelopes with their donations at Holmes Butchers, the Spar Shop, with Pamela Marvin at 2 East End, or Pat Capes at Burgh House. They can also be delivered direct to Father Terry at the Rectory in Glebe Rise.
