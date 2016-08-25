GCSE RESULTS: Students aiming high at Skegness Academy

A Skegness Academy student has her sights firmly set on going to Cambridge University after being selected to attend summer school there.

Amber Snary hardly had time to unpack when she arrived back in the resort just in time to pick up her GCSEs.

Didn't they do well? Olivia Vincent and Riley Watts at Skegness Academy. ANL-160825-111444001

The 16-year-old achieved 4 A*s and four As and is just one of the academy’s students achieving the best set of results the school has ever seen – especially considering that the majority of pupils did not pass their 11 Plus.

She said: “I came back from summer school exhausted but happy because they had handed me an application form. I’m so happy with the results and am looking forward to doing A-Levels at the Queen Elizabeth Grammar School in Horncastle.”

Another high achiever was Brook Salter of Skegness, who got five A*s and three As. The big one I wanted was maths and I’m so pleased about that. The teachers have been very supportive. Mum Sarah said: “I can’t even talk I’m so proud. He worked so hard and deserves it.”

Riley Watts (16) got an A* in maths and five Bs and is looking forward to going on to Boston College to study accountancy and finance. He said: “I was a bit worried about English but I’m pleased with what I got.”

Cameron Wilson and Nikkita Mason celebrating their GCSE results at Skegness Academy. ANL-160825-111538001

Olivia Vincent, 16, got three As and 5Bs and was also celebrating. She said: “I’m really pleased. The school has been very supportive offering lots of opportunities to revise in holidays and after school.”

Whilst all the pupils have done well, there are some that have particular cause to celebrate:

Other high achievers were  Nathan Whenman, who got an A grade, three B grades and three C grades; and  Sian Evans, who achieved two A grades, two B grades and three C grades.

Ben Pearce, Acting Principal, said: “We are exceptionally proud of the performance of all of our year 11 students who have worked incredibly hard throughout their two year courses. There are some notable outstanding performances for individual students who should be tremendously proud. We look forward to our year 11 students continuing their successful journey with us into our Sixth Form next year.”