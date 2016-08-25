GCSE RESULTS: English and maths students excel at King Edward VI Academy in Spilsby.

An academy in Spilsby is continuing its upward trend with the best ever English and mathematics GCSE results in the school’s history.

Earlier this year the academy was named the most improved secondary school in Lincolnshire in the School League Tables, and the latest exam figures show that results have improved further.

Nearly three quarters of students gained an A* - C in English, and over 70 percent gained one of the top grades in maths.

Joanne Myhill-Johnson, associate principal, said: “It is the first time in the academy’s history that both our English and maths results have been over 70 percent, with two out of three students achieving the key government target in both.

“Our students and staff have worked tirelessly at all levels, and the results show that their hard work has paid off.”

Emily Proud, Tia Sanders-Darbyshire and Bryony Villiers each achieved 12 A*-C grades, including English and maths.

Tia said: “I’m very happy. I have the grades to study chemistry and biology A-Levels here, and then hopefully go to university and study medicine in the future.”

Harry Abbott, who had 8 A*-C, said: “I’m really pleased, especially with my two A’s in English. I can’t really believe it.”

Wendy Marshall, chief executive of the David Ross Education Trust, added: “I am delighted that King Edward VI Academy has maintained its academic progress.

“Being named the most improved secondary school in Lincolnshire has certainly spurred both students and staff on.

“There is definitely a positive momentum at this academy and I have no doubt that next year we will see even more delighted students at King Edward VI Academy.”