GALLERY: Winning week for Skegness Carnival

Skegness firefighters had a special mission for Carnival Week - damping down sand on the beach ready for the sand sculpting competition.

Many children created anything from turtles to crocodiles on the area of central breach prepared by Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue.

A Skegness firefighter damping the beach for the Skegness Carnival sand scupting competition. Photo: Barry Robinson ANL-160816-153841001

This was just one of the events entertaining visitors following the start of Carnival Week with the parade of floats on Sunday.

Organisers of the parade have now released the names of the winners:

Class One, Walkers in Theme/Fancy Dress

1 Neverlands Theatre Group, 2 Skegness Junior Marching Band, 3 Alfie Thomson Chimney Sweep.

Class Two, Dance and Theatre Groups

! Wainfleet Warriors Cheer and Dance

Class Three, Advertising Trade Vehicles

1 Hildreds

Class Four, Voluntary Organisations

1 Skegness Mini Club

Class Five, Veteran/Vintage Transport

1 Vintage Fire Engines

Best In Parade

Janice Sutton School of Dance

Janice Thompson, carnival secretary said: “It was probably the best parade we have had for years for content, and the new start went well.

“Thousands lined the streets and we have had only positive comments from the general public and locals alike.”

Rumours the parade was the last one in Skegness have also been denied. Janice said: “Just to confirm as we have many people saying that this is the last parade, we are continuing to organise the Skegness Carnival Parade and the date for next year will be Sunday, August 13.”