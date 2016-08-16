GALLERY: Winning week for Skegness Carnival

Skegness firefighters had a special mission for Carnival Week - damping down sand on the beach ready for the sand sculpting competition.
Many children created anything from turtles to crocodiles on the area of central breach prepared by Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue.
This was just one of the events entertaining visitors following the start of Carnival Week with the parade of floats on Sunday.
Organisers of the parade have now released the names of the winners:
Class One, Walkers in Theme/Fancy Dress
1 Neverlands Theatre Group, 2 Skegness Junior Marching Band, 3 Alfie Thomson Chimney Sweep.
Class Two, Dance and Theatre Groups
! Wainfleet Warriors Cheer and Dance
Class Three, Advertising Trade Vehicles
1 Hildreds
Class Four, Voluntary Organisations
1 Skegness Mini Club
Class Five, Veteran/Vintage Transport
1 Vintage Fire Engines
Best In Parade
Janice Sutton School of Dance
Janice Thompson, carnival secretary said: “It was probably the best parade we have had for years for content, and the new start went well.
“Thousands lined the streets and we have had only positive comments from the general public and locals alike.”
Rumours the parade was the last one in Skegness have also been denied. Janice said: “Just to confirm as we have many people saying that this is the last parade, we are continuing to organise the Skegness Carnival Parade and the date for next year will be Sunday, August 13.”
