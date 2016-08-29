GALLERY: Volunteers in Skegness are carrying on to make us smile

A voluntary group which has been busy organising events in Skegness to entertain visitors and raise money for local charities needs help to attract more stallholders.

So far the Skegness Live and Learn group has gone “Back In Time”, with the help of the Village Church Farm Museum, and held a Teddy Bears’ Picnic in Tower Gardens.

Olivia Hall 6 with Dreams and Wishes mascott. at the family fun day with teddy bears picnic at Tower Gardens, Skegness. ANL-160829-160222001

But with three more events already in the diary - the first on Saturday with a Skegness Olympics Family Sports Day, followed by Semptember 11 with a Fancy Dress Family Fun Day and September 18 with a craft fair - the volunteers are hoping for more suppport.

Organiser Coun Maggie Gray said: “The going has been slow for booking stalls but as this is the first year we have attempted these events it is to be expected as we haven’t got a track record.

“These events have been started to raise money to put on events next year for local charities. As funding is no longer available from councillors and ELDC, we have to raise the money ourselves by selling pitches for stallholders.

“We would like to have our own stalls as stallholders prefer them to pasting tables,but that would cost us £900 for 12 stalls. If anyone can help us out with a donation for them we would be very grateful.”

Steve Robinson of Acorn Archers, Skegness, with Simon Keeton, Rachel Keeton, Jessica Keeton, 11, and Jayda Keeton, 5, at the family fun day with teddy bears picnic at Tower Gardens, Skegness.. ANL-160829-160251001

Line and Learn social group teaches life skills such as sewing, gardening and craft work.

The group meets at the Highwayman pub in Lincoln Road every Monday from noon to 2pm.

It was formed to reach out to lonely,isolated and vulnerable people.

The group is also looking for more volunteers to help with next year’s events.

Meagan Musgrave, 9, having a characature drawn by Malcolm Insch, watched by her sisters and cousins at the family fun day with teddy bears picnic at Tower Gardens, Skegness. ANL-160829-160306001

For details, to book a stall, or ask about volunteering, call Maggie on 01754 760614 or email maggie.gray63@gmail.com