GALLERY: Skegness musem goes into battle to boost funds

Knights of Skirbeck, a medieval re-enactment society which is based in Boston, took up camp at the Village Church Farm, for the whole three days of the Bank Holiday. Some of the demonstrations may have looked painful – with brandings, beheadings and thumb screws – but it was all just for fun.

Knights of Skirbeck medieval madness at Church Farm Museum. Jay Snare being tortured with Thumb Screws by Julian Sleap, watched by James Thomas. ANL-160830-132344001

Museum manager Trevor Monahan said: “We sold 400 tickets and had one of the busiest weekends of the year – just what we needed. Saturday’s storm didn’t affact us and we had perfect weather”

Knights of Skirbeck medieval madness at Church Farm Museum. L-R Kieran Brown and Andrew Brown looking at weapons with Michael Wood. ANL-160830-132311001