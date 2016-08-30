GALLERY: I Am Team GB strikes out in Skegness

A martial arts group in Skegness became part of ‘Team GB’ in a special event on Saturday.

Cobra Ju-Jitsu opened its doors at the Dance Studio in Grosvenor Road for other members of the public to have a go.

A self-defence lesson at the I Am Team GB event at Cobra Ju-Jitsu, Skegness. ANL-160830-154749001

It was all part of the nation’s biggest ever sports day celebrating the achievements of the British squad in the Rio Olympics.

Certificates were handed out and the club said the day went very well. Anyone interested in joining can contact Senior Sensei Nick Preston on 07923 366210.

