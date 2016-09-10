GALLERY: Giant marrow secret in Wainfleet safe for another year

A family secret has been kept for yet another year as a giant three-foot long marrow won best exhibit at Wainfleet and District Horticultural Society’s 53rd annual show today.

John Bray was giving nothing away when asked what it takes to grow such an enormous fruit.

Wainfleet Horticultural Society's 53rd annual show. ANL-161009-160659001

Society chairman David Turner suggested it might be Bateman’s beer. But Mr Bray, of Friskney, said: “All I’ll say is it’s hard work. It’s a family secret going back years.”

As well as winning the Sheila Sharp Memorial Trophy for best exhibit, he also won the Sutton Cup for getting the most points in the vegetable class.

The show was held in the Magdalen School Hall and among the 350 exhibitors were some of the pupils, with their miniature gardens, models made of fruit or vegetables, elephants made from something old, cakes and biscuits.

There were 28 special awards, many sponsored by local businesses and groups.

Among the exhibits in the knitting section were matinee which, with permission of the exhibitors, will be donated to the maternity wing at Pilgrim Hospital in Boston.

Mr Turner said: “We are delighted with the exhibits. The judges always say they love coming because there is good quality stuff here. It’s the good silt land that does it.”

