GALLERY: Amabassadors keep Skegness visitors smiling through rain

It may be the end of the holidays for many, but rain couldn’t dampen the spirits when visitors arrived at the railway station on Saturday to be welcomed by Skegness Ambassadors, the Jolly Fisherman and Skegness Silver Band.

Julie Sadler was one of the Ambassadors who have been doing a sterling job all season helping visitors on their arrival in the resort and handing out booklets. She said: “The rain did not dampen our spirits, along with fabulous live music and a little singing and dancing in the rain. Jolly just had to borrow an umbrella to keep dry – all good fun.” Ambassador Lisa Collins is pictured with Angie Meffen. Photos: Julie Sadler.