Further CCTV released over burglary investigation after three premises hit in five hours

Police have released ‘additional’ CCTV images after confirming three premises on Lumley Road and Grand Parade were targeted in five hours over the Bank Holday period.

A statement from the Lincolnshire force confirmed the incidents started late on Bank Holiday Monday and continued into Tuesday, August 30.

CCTV images released by Lincolnshire Police following the burglaries on Lumley Road and Grand Parade.

As reported, a significant amount of money was stolen during the burglaries.

Police have already released CCTV but have released further images today showing the distinctive blue tracksuit worn by one of the men they are keen to trace.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Wayne Lloyd at Skegness CID on 101, with incident number 53 of August 30.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

