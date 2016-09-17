Friskney pub raises funds for defibrillator

A village pub in Friskney installed a defibrillator after raising £1,800 and work is under way to buy a second.

The defibrillator is at the Anchor Inn and cost more than £1,000 for the unit and cabinet.

Licensee of the Anchor Inn, Anthea Henderson, told The Standard that conversations began in June and “within an hour things had started to happen” and a horse race was suggested.

Maria Shinn and Grant Wadge from County Care specialist support provider printed flyers advertising the race, and Martin Moston volunteered to run in the race for the Anchor Inn.

The race involves hobby horses, with dice being thrown so horses move forward on patio squares and people bet on horses to win.

Camelot Crafts of Friskney, DectoSafe of Friskney, T T Motorsport in Benington, Silver Cloud Data and Lowe Brothers, a business in Essex, all raised money by sponsoring horses in the race.

Anthea said: “The race raised over £650 and has enabled us to install a defibrillator at the front of the pub.”

Anthea told the Standard she couldn’t thank businesses enough and also gave thanks to everyone who supported the race event .

Anthea said: “Everything went so well, it was so quick and funds were raised quickly. It was an incredible response by good people who come into the pub.”

The idea came about as Friskney is remote, so emergency services can struggle to get there, said Anthea. Emergency services are often stretched through no fault of their own, she added.

Anthea said: “This equipment is crucial to saving a life.”

Physio Control UK supplied the unit and East Midlands Ambulance Service helped oversee the purchase.

In November, a raffle with disco and karaoke and a pie, mash and peas supper, aims to raise the remaining £300.