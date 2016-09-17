Five star gold for Spilsby B&B

Going the extra mile has put a village near Spilsby on the map after a new bed and breakfast became only the second one in the county to achieve five star gold.

Owners Jonathan and Chris Wilkinson-White are celebrating because what makes the achievement of the Elm Tree in Hundleby even more impressive is it has only been open for five months.

Bought by Jonathan and Chris Wilkinson-White back in October 2014, the Elm Tree has undergone a full renovation and restoration to take it back to its original splendour, with period features, high end decor and a service that is second to none.

The couple impressed the inspector from Visit England with the high level of hospitality, attention to detail and immaculate presentation and cleaning.

Jonathan said: “It’s been overwhelming – to say we are over the moon is an understatement. We only opened five months ago and to get the highest award straight away is very rare – normally you work up to it and we had a second visit from Visit England as a result.

“We are only the second B&B in Lincolnshire to get it – the other one is in Lincoln.

“It’s been a lot of hard work but it has paid off.”

Customers are greeted with tea and homemade cakes and each themed bedroom has luxurious 400 thread count bedding, internet connection, and tea and coffee machines, along with homemade cookies. As well as offering bed and breakfast, the Elm Tree has also become popular for its afternoon tea and bespoke dining experiences.

Jonathan, said: “We always set out to achieve the highest possible level, working with Visit England throughout the process of renovation. We recognised that there was a gap in the market for a high level, 5* experience, meeting the needs of the more discerning traveller.”

The B&B has also earned five stars on TripAdvisor. A recent post said: “Jonathan and Chris have really cracked it! Booked this very luxurious B&B for my parents to stay whilst joining us on our holiday nearby. From the first phone call to waving goodbye after two nights stay, the whole experience was a complete joy.”

Elm Tree’s success has also been recognised by East Lindsey District Council. Portfolio Holder for Rural Economy, Councillor Adam Grist, said: “Jonathan and Chris had a clear ambition to develop a high quality experience with great customer services and they’ve done just that in a very short space of time. I wish them both great success as the Elm Tree continues to go from strength to strength.”

