First day at the Richmond School in Skegness

It was the first day of the best days of their lives and mums and dads across the Skegness area proudly waved the children off at the start of the autumn term.

The Richmond School in Skegness welcomed two classes of 30 children.

Teachers introducing them to school life are Mrs Suzanne Rutherford and Miss Becki Rippin.

Until now Miss Rippin taught Year 2, but has moved year groups and is really enjoying working with our youngest students.

Teaching assistants joining them are Mrs Angie Hill, Mrs Jean Taylor and Mrs Katarzyna Truszkiewicz.

All the staff are long-term members of staff at the school and have a wealth of experience in early years teaching.

In the picture, the staff are making learning fun!

Email your first day pictures to chrissie.redford@jpress.co.uk