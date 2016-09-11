Final call to join in coastal clean-up

The Marine Conservation Society (MCS) says it hopes a last push for people to volunteer at its ‘Great British Beach Clean’ (September 16-19) around the Lincolnshire coastline will ensure some of the most beautiful beaches in the UK are not being taken for granted.

Lauren Eyles, MCS beachwatch manager says all the Great British Beach Clean events are organised by volunteers who are the lifeblood of the event.

She said: “We want to match last year’s figures and see at least 6,000 volunteers taking part – 145 of which were from Lincolnshire.

“We’d love to see more people heading to the county’s beaches and helping with the clean up.”

To get involved in the Great British Beach Clean 2016 in Lincolnshire and be part of the influential fight against marine litter vist www.mcsk.org/greatbritishbeach clean.

You can also speak to the team by calling 01989 566017.