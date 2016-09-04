Evening of music for food bank

An evening of music is to be held in support of the Skegness Food Bank.

The evening is being organised by the Skegness branch of the Labour Party, which is calling for more musicians to take part in the event.

It is to be held at the home of the Skegness Food Bank, The Storehouse, in North Parade, and will take place on Saturday, October 8, from 7-10pm.

Admission will be free, but donations are welcome.

All sums given will be passed on to the Skegness Food Bank in support of its work in the area.

Organisers say they have a number of prominent local artists supporting the event, but would welcome further musicians from all genres, be it folk, rock, jazz, or classical.

To join in with the event, call the branch chairman Wojciech Pisarski on 01754 810393.

For more on Skegness Food Bank, visit www.church.thestorehouse.co.uk