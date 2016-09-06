Eastern counties set for Indian Summer with WEEKS of warm and dry weather

England might have had a bit of a mixed summer so far this year - but all that could be about to change.

According to the Met Office things are going to warm up this week with temperatures up to 25c.

As we go through the week south easterly winds will bring warm and dry conditions from the continent with plenty of long sunny spells.

And the good news is that forecasters are confident that the fine conditions will last for most of September. I

t will not be a totally perfect picture. Some low pressure weather systems will bring some occasional rain from time to time, in particular Saturday September 17 and Sunday 18.

But for the most part high pressure is likely to dominate meaning the weather will be mostly dry and settled with some above average temperatures - most days the mercury will hit 20c.