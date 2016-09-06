Dog dies after being bitten by snake at Chapel Six Marshes

A warning has been circulated on social media following the death of a dog after it was bitten by an adder in Chapel Six Marshes.

Glyn Ettridge posted two images to help people recognise the difference between an adder and a grass snake. He said: “A dog was bitten by an adder at Chapel Six Marshes last week. Unfortunately it has subsequently died.

A grass snake with a distinctive yellow V at the back of its head ANL-160609-092421001

“The top pic is of an adder with the ‘diamond’ shaped pattern running down its back. Below that is a grass snake with a distinctive yellow ‘V’ at the back of its head. Not poisonous, but they can (and will) still bite.

“So be very aware, especially if you let your dogs run free amongst the dunes.”

Paul Charles, manager at the The Coastal Eco Centre in Skegness said normally they adders hear you coming and move away. He said: “They’re more scared of us than we are of them.

”People need normally not worry as this is really rare but I think the thing to do is be aware of undisturbed areas. If anyone sees a snake of any sort, (grass snake or adder) don’t upset it and back away quietly but quickly.”