Did you see collision in Skegness?

Police are appealing for witnesses after a car hit another vehicle while reversing in Skegness.

The incident happened on Tuesday just after 6pm, and the vehivle was reversing out of Hassall Road onto Heath Road.

There are reports of the offending vehicle leaving the area at speed but the driver did not leave details or report the collision to police.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 410 of 30/08/2016. Alternativel call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.