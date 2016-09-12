D-day for travellers’ site plan near Skegness

A controversial plan for an all-year transit site for gypsies and travellers near Skegness has been recommended for approval.

Mr P Bradley has applied for 18 all-year pitches as well as parking and two toilets on land on the A158, just off Burgh le Marsh bypass.

East Lindsey District Council has identified a need for 20 stopping places, seven permanent pitches and six residential plots across the district, including close to Skegness.

However, objections from Burgh le Marsh and Orby Parish Councils have resulted in the application being brought before the ELDC planning committee for a decision when it meets on Thursday.

Both parish councils have listed concerns about shortage of primary school places and oversubscription of patients at local doctor’s surgeries among reasons for objections. A resident in Skegness road also said it would be a planning eyesore on the major road access into Skegness and devalue property.

However, ELDC officers said: “The site is in the area where the need has been identified and lies in a sustainable location for this type of development. The facilities of Burgh le Marsh are close by and there are good transport links to the site. The site is currently well-screened and located in an area that is at a lower risk of flooding than other locations along the A158 closer to Skegness.”